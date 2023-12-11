Hodgson’s remarkable VAR u-turn shows hypocrisy of PL managers

Roy Hodgson spoke passionately after the game where his side were awarded two penalties, one handed to him by VAR, to say that referees and VAR were ruining the game.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the 76-year-old said (via The Guardian): “We’re talking too much about the referees, I am absolutely sick”.

You can understand some frustration after he saw Jordan Ayew sent off for two soft yellow card offences but each incident when viewed away from each other, seemed clear to be caution offences.

If we go back to what the Crystal Palace boss said only in September (via County Press): “I feel so sorry for the referees” – it screams of hypocrisy.

Liverpool endured the biggest injustice under the new way of officiating the game, we wrongly saw a goal disallowed and it was down to the fault of the implementation of the new system.

When everyone should have backed our push to try and improve the way in which our game is officiated, they instead buried their heads in the sand and stood up for Howard Webb and the PGMOL.

Now, every week we see these same men going back on their words and asking for real change to occur and they’re reaping the rewards of their lack of support.

We’re in a title race and have lost just once this season, if the point or points we would have earned had the game against Tottenham seen the correct decisions made, cost us at the end of the campaign – we’re the ones who should be complaining.

Instead, we see coaches criticise much smaller decisions and attempt to evoke a level of sympathy that they did not offer Jurgen Klopp and ourselves.

