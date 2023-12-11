(Video) Jamie Redknapp names 3 reasons why Liverpool can be genuine title contenders this term

Jamie Redknapp has cited three reasons as to why he feels Liverpool could be genuine contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds’ 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, coupled with Arsenal losing to Aston Villa later that day, enabled them to finish the weekend top of the table, having usurped the Gunners at the summit.

Speaking on punditry duty for Sky Sports‘ Super Sunday, the ex-Anfield midfielder believes that the prior experience of winning the league under Jurgen Klopp, the form of Mo Salah and the head-to-head records between the main contenders could all count in our favour.

Redknapp said: “Liverpool deserve a special mention with the rebuild that they’ve done so quickly…They’re right in the mix.

“They’ve done it before. Salah’s bang in form. That rebuild has happened so quickly in front of our eyes and Jurgen Klopp deserves a lot of credit for that.”

The 50-year-old also declared: “The fact that there’s three teams in it taking points off each other might just help Arsenal and Liverpool as well. That’s why it’s going to be such an exciting end to the season. The title race is going to be one of the best we’ve seen in a long time because we’ve got three runners.”

Aside from reigning champions Manchester City, Liverpool are the only current title contenders who’ve proven in modern times that they can go the distance in the Premier League, while the ever-reliable Salah – who struck his 200th Reds goal on Saturday – can indeed win us enough points to keep us in the hunt.

Also, as Redknapp pointed out, the top four at present have all taken points off one another. LFC have beaten Villa and drawn with City, who lost to the two teams immediately above them, while Unai Emery’s side defeated Arsenal at the weekend.

Our showdown against the Gunners later this month offers a perfect opportunity to make a huge statement of our title ambitions for the rest of the campaign. Win that, and the belief will surely grow.

You can view Redknapp’s comments below, via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: