Journo believes Klopp was ‘putting some pressure on the club’ with some of his recent comments

Neil Jones believes Jurgen Klopp was ‘putting some pressure on the club’ recently in regards to Joel Matip’s Liverpool future.

The Cameroonian, who joined the club as a free agent from Schalke in 2016, ruptured his ACL against Fulham at the start of the month which could potentially rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer but Jones believes our German tactician is wanting to extend the central defender’s stay on Merseyside beyond the end of the season.

“I think what would be the likeliest scenario is Liverpool would give him another year on top of his current contract – I’m guessing either on reduced terms or based on his performance levels,” the journalist told EOTK Insider. “If you use Virgil van Dijk’s prior ACL injury for comparison, you’re probably saying that Joel Matip won’t be back for training until the start of the next campaign and then you still need a but of time to get ready for first-team football again. So you could be looking at the back-end of 2024.

“I think the likeliest scenario is Liverpool extend Matip’s contract, or offer one at least that takes him through his rehab to the end of next season.

“It certainly sounds like Klopp was putting some pressure on the club to look after a player who has spent seven years at the club. Whilst he may not be one of the icons or starts of Liverpool’s success in that period, he’s tended to be one the club’s better players when fit. He’s part of the Champions League final, part of the title-winning side, started domestic cup finals; he’s more than played his part. Some say sentiment is dead in football, but I think there are some clubs and some players where it isn’t, and I think Liverpool and Joel Matip might be in that bracket.”

During Friday’s press conference prior to our 2-1 defeat of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Klopp was quizzed on whether our No. 32 would be offered a new deal despite his injury blow. Our German tactician claimed he’s ‘pretty sure the club will show their class’.

“I would say so but it’s not my decision in the end – I cannot sign the papers,” he said (as quoted by The Guardian). “I am pretty sure the club will show their class, just how they should do it. I am pretty sure the club told Joel already that whatever happens as long as he is injured everything is fine. Then we have to make a decision together with Joel how it looks after that. He deserves all the support from us and he will get it.”

Liverpool owners FSG don’t tend to offer long-term deals to players the wrong side of 30, despite Mo Salah being the most notable exception to this, so you could argue it would be a surprise to see Matip offer a new contract.

He’s certainly done enough to warrant a fresh deal, however, but it remains to be seen what will happen nearer the time.

The Anfield outfit are being linked with a number of defensive reinforcements in January (90min) so perhaps the business we complete in the new year could affect the Cameroonian’s Liverpool future.

