Richard Keys says one Manchester United man doesn’t want to play Liverpool at Anfield

Liverpool fans will be hoping that we can replicate last season’s seven-goal heroics against Manchester United and this fear of repeating their embarrassment may put one player off coming altogether.

Taking to X, Richard Keys posted: ‘For the avoidance of doubt I’ll say it again. Fernandes knew he’d miss the Anfield game if he got a yellow. He didn’t want to play in it.

‘0-3 down & he has a tantrum. Captain? 😂. Leader? 😂. Others should be calling him out on it.’

The incident against Bournemouth showcased the petulance of Erik ten Hag’s captain and he’ll now miss the match at Anfield this weekend.

To suggest that the Portuguese midfielder deliberately got himself booked so that he could miss out on the scene of last year’s public shaming, certainly calls into question his professionalism.

However, when we’re all used to seeing him waving his arms around and complaining in every single game – you can’t really put it past him.

The 29-year-old is suspended and will miss the meeting and nobody will know, other than himself, if this was a deliberate ploy.

One thing that is for sure though, is that we can all enjoy laughing at the Old Trafford club for now and hopefully even more so in the coming week and beyond.

