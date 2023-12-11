(Video) Klopp aims dig at Caicedo & Lavia during Anfield Road test event

Liverpool may have completed the signings of four new midfielders in the summer but the Reds still missed out on two of their initial targets – both to the same club!

Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia seemed destined for moves to Anfield only for both players to instead opt to join Chelsea.

Caicedo has struggled to fully settle at Stamford Bridge following his £115m from Brighton while Romeo Lavia is yet to play a single minute for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Get up!’ – LFC fans got a treat from Jurgen Klopp during tonight’s Anfield Road test event

At Anfield, meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai has been a revelation in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield with Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo also showing why our German tactician was keen to secure their services in the summer.

During tonight’s test event at Anfield which has seen supporters enter the redeveloped Anfield Road end of the stadium ahead of the partial opening of the top tier when Manchester United visit on Sunday, the Liverpool boss was on the pitch completing a Q&A for supporters which saw him discuss his new-look side.

He may not have mentioned their names but the former Borussia Dortmund boss aimed a dig at the aforementioned Chelsea players and we really don’t blame him!

Check the video below thanks to @ZAGKAG1811 on X: