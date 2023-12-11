Liverpool could soon bolster their centre-back options with 22y/o who Klopp dubbed ‘exceptional’

Liverpool could potentially supplement their centre-back options with an addition to their squad before the January transfer window opens.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are considering a recall of Rhys Williams from his abortive loan spell at Aberdeen, for whom he’s yet to make a senior appearance.

In circumstances not dissimilar to how the 22-year-old got his break at Anfield in the 2020/21 season, fears over a shortage of central defenders in Jurgen Klopp’s ranks following the anterior cruciate ligament injury to Joel Matip might see the Preston native added to the first-team fold on Merseyside.

The report claims that Liverpool ‘are set to take stock in January of their defensive options’ following the Cameroonian’s major setback, and Williams could be recalled to ‘help ease the burden on the likes of Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez’, although it’s stated that he ‘could be loaned out again’.

In theory, recalling Williams from his loan spell at Pittodrie makes sense, as it’d instantly give Liverpool another centre-back option to call upon. However, the reality isn’t quite so straightforward.

The 22-year-old’s last competitive match at any level was for Aberdeen’s B team when they lost to Peterhead in the Scottish Challenge Cup in mid-August, having not even been included in a matchday squad for any of the Dons’ Premiership matches this term (Transfermarkt).

Therefore, the defender would be nowhere near the match sharpness required to be considered a viable selection for the Reds’ first team any time soon.

That said, if he’s not getting the minutes he needs in Scotland, there seems little point in letting him remain there when he could at least be around the senior environment at Liverpool and, in time, a potential option for Klopp if, heaven forbid, we lose any more centre-backs to injury.

In the manager’s own words, Williams was ‘exceptional’ when he stepped up for LFC as a teenager three seasons ago (GOAL), so the possibility of him being recalled by his parent club certainly can’t be ruled out, if an agreement can be struck with Aberdeen.

