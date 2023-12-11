(Video) ‘Get up!’ – LFC fans got a treat from Jurgen Klopp during tonight’s Anfield Road test event

Liverpool may not be playing again until Thursday night but some Reds supporters were lucky enough to attend Anfield this evening for a test event for the redeveloped Anfield Road end of the stadium.

Supporters were invited by the club to attend tonight’s event ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester United in which the upper tier of the new stand will house a limited number of fans.

An extra 7,000 will be in attendance for the visit of Erik Ten Hag’s side at the weekend with the full capacity of Anfield increasing to over 61,000 once the stand is fully open next year.

A live Q&A was hosted with Jurgen Klopp and the German tactician had a surprise for those inside the ground as he wanted to properly test the new stand.

After imploring supporters to ‘get up’, the former Borussia Dortmund boss treated them to his famous fist pumps, which are often seen following the full-time whistle, and it’s fair to say the noise inside the ground increased just a little!

Let’s hope the 56-year-old is doing the same on Sunday as we look to retain top spot in the Premier League.

