Freddie Ljungberg compares Liverpool’s dribble-king to Lionel Messi; huge praise

Freddie Ljungberg is clearly impressed with the talents of one Liverpool player, as he compared them to none other than Lionel Messi – after his last performance.

Speaking on Viaplay, the 46-year-old said: “He has really nice feet. It’s almost like Messi with that inside-outside flick, and it makes Elliott really good technically with his dribbling and how he confuses his opponents.”

It’s certainly high praise for our No.19 and a reward for the hard work he’s clearly put in on his shooting, with huge improvements being clear this season.

Harvey Elliott is really making a name for himself as an impact player who can come onto the pitch and change the game for us, when we need it most.

Making a difference against Crystal Palace and providing the match-winning moment will only add support to the belief that he should be starting more matches.

The decision is ultimately up to Jurgen Klopp but with such competition in midfield, it’s never easy to be starting for the Reds.

It’s up to the boyhood Red to keep making an impact whenever called upon and make competitions like the Europa League, a chance to show why he should start more often.

Having healthy competition among hungry and talented players is exactly the kind of headache all managers want to have though.

