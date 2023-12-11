Micah Richards tells Jurgen Klopp he has a player who’s ‘too good to be on the bench’

Micah Richards believes one of Jurgen Klopp’s players is ‘too good to be on the bench’ following Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat of Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Reds came from behind at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime with late strikes from Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott earning the Merseysiders all three points after Jean-Philippe Mateta had put the hosts ahead shortly after half time.

Elliott, who had to settle for a spot on the bench in the capital, was the match-winner for Klopp’s side and the German tactician has now been told the 20-year-old should be starting more often.

“Harvey Elliott, he is almost not ready to play week in week out for Liverpool but he could play in any other Premier League team,” Richards told The Rest is Football podcast (via Rousing The Kop). “He just gets on the ball, finds space and makes things happen.

“I feel he is too good to be on the bench but you wouldn’t leave this Liverpool side, if you know what I mean. I just think the changes that Klopp made were brilliant.”

Our No. 19 has started just eight of 23 games this term (across all competitions) but has impressed whenever called upon – whether that be from the start or from the bench.

The ex-Fulham ace will now now be hoping for a spot in Klopp’s starting XI for the huge clash with Manchester United at Anfield next weekend.

Summer signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have made two of the three midfield starting spots their own since the start of the season with Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Elliott often battling it out for the other place in the engine room.

After sustaining a knee injury against Sheffield United last week and missing the trip to Selhurst Park, however, it remains to be seen whether Mac Allister will return in time for the visit of Erik Ten Hag’s men.

We’d be delighted to see Elliott handed a chance to impress from the start but will have no arguments whatsoever with the XI the former Borussia Dortmund boss selects.

