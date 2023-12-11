(Video) Milner recalls Klopp X-rated put-down after half-time bust up between pair

James Milner enjoyed some of the biggest highs with Liverpool but also had some lows under Jurgen Klopp, including one half-time interval.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, our former vice-captain recalled: “He was pretty good most of the time, he was open.

“Maybe not at at half-time we had one time where he was sharing his thoughts and I was sharing mine and I remember him smashing his hands on down the table and shouting, ‘Will you shut the f**k up!’

“But Jurgen was brilliant, we had a great relationship and we were great off the pitch.”

It’s something that clear didn’t drive a wedge between the pair and when you play football at the highest level, these type of bust-ups are always likely to happen.

This story just shows two men fully committed to ensuring that the Reds were better on the pitch and 99% of the time, that’s what we saw from them.

You can watch Milner’s comments on Klopp (from 45:27) via High Performance on YouTube:

