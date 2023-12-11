(Video) James Milner reveals brilliant reason why he chose to swap Man City for Liverpool

James Milner is one of the best free signings the club have ever made but when you add onto this that he came from Manchester City as well, it makes it even sweeter.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast about joining Manchester City from Aston Villa, the former vice captain said: “I think most players would go, ‘who’s won the most trophies recently? I’ll go and join a club where I know they win’.

“Yeah, that was just my thinking, I think it was something that appealed to me, you could see [Man City] were going somewhere and the harder decision was probably City to Liverpool because I could have stayed at City but again that was probably the braver decision, in terms of, you know, Liverpool’s a big pull as well but it wasn’t the level it was, you know, it wasn’t the highest level challenge for trophies necessarily when I went there.

“So, that was probably a braver decision and along the same lines but you know, City was spending a lot of money and you could say that it was a good chance to be successful.

“I hadn’t won anything yet in my career, I think we lost, in the last season at Villa, we lost in the League Cup final, so being close but not won something.”

It seems quite clear that the history and the size of Liverpool was one of the major factors in the 37-year-old’s decision to make the move to Merseyside.

It just goes to show that Pep Guardiola’s side can achieve anything they want to on the pitch today but it’ll never make up for the fact that they’re simply not as big a club as the Reds.

You can watch Milner’s comments on joining Liverpool (from 23:50) via High Performance on YouTube:

