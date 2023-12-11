‘Possibly before…’ – Neil Jones hints at potential comeback date for injured Liverpool maestro

Neil Jones has hinted that Jurgen Klopp could welcome back one injured Liverpool player before the end of December.

Diogo Jota is among six Reds first-team players currently out of action, having limped off with a muscle injury during the 1-1 draw at Manchester City in late November.

The 27-year-old has already missed four subsequent games and could be out of the upcoming Premier League bouts against Manchester United and Arsenal, but his return to the fold appears to be within sight.

Speaking to EOTK Insider in relation to whether Liverpool have any plans to sign a forward in January, Jones outlined: “I know they’ve already lost Diogo Jota but I think he should be back, if not for Burnley then maybe New Year’s Day. Possibly before that, as he was back running last week, so that’s not a long-term issue.”

Jota’s absence has come at a far from ideal time for Liverpool, who are currently in the midst of their busiest period of the season so far.

Klopp has had minimal scope to rotate between his four remaining senior forwards, with Thursday’s Europa League dead rubber against Union Saint-Gilloise the only viable chance to rest the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, as the Reds have already boxed off top spot in Group E.

That the 27-year-old is back running offers hope of a return against Burnley on Boxing Day, and even to have him in the matchday squad for what’ll be our fifth match in 13 days would be most welcome.

At least then there’s a six-day gap to our subsequent fixture, when Newcastle visit Anfield on New Year’s Day, which right now seems a viable target for Jota to be back on the pitch.

Whenever the Portugal forward is ready to return, it’ll be fantastic to have him back. Having scored in eight of his 17 outings so far this season (Transfermarkt), he can certainly be relied upon to come up with the goods when thrust into action.

