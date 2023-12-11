‘As good as anyone’ – Jones explains ‘what’s changed’ with ‘technically brilliant’ LFC ace this season

Neil Jones believes one of Jurgen Klopp’s ‘technically brilliant’ players is now in contention for a starting spot against Manchester United on Sunday after his impressive performance at the weekend.

Harvey Elliott had to settle for a spot on the bench for Liverpool’s trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday but entered the fray as a second half substitute and snatched all three points for the Reds with a brilliant strike from outside the area.

The 20-year-old has impressed when called upon by our German tactician this term, often from the bench, but his display against Crystal Palace emphasises what has ‘changed’ with our No. 19 so far this season according to Jones.

“I think Elliott has been as good as anyone this season,” the journalist told EOTK Insider.

“I know Jurgen Klopp used his size against him in a recent game – Brentford, I believe – where he mentioned he couldn’t afford to have both Elliott and Luis Diaz on the pitch when bearing in mind set pieces. Maybe that does count against him in certain games when it comes to starting, but when he does come on the pitch he enters with a really good attitude and a sense that he knows what Liverpool need at that moment. He knows who Liverpool need to get on the ball, where the space is, and where Liverpool are going to find some joy. He tends to be over on the right-hand side, drifting over to Mo Salah and creating those lovely triangles on the right flank with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“I personally think (and you saw it in the goal he scored) what’s changed with Elliott this season is his willingness to take more risks in possession. Last season, if he gets that ball, he likely just carries on building the play, making short passes and playing the extra pass to create space. This season, he’s got a little more confidence and acceleration in his game. He can go past someone and pull the trigger from outside the box, and don’t forget he’s a technically brilliant footballer with superb quality in his left foot.

“There are some big games coming up, aren’t there? You’d think before Saturday we might have said Elliott would have his eye on that West Ham game in the Carabao Cup, but has he now played himself in the frame for Manchester United? There aren’t many midfielders at Liverpool who are playing better and more consistently!”

The England youth international, who Klopp has previously labelled as ‘fearless’ (via Football365), is a boyhood Liverpool supporter and gives his absolute all when wearing a red shirt.

He’s started just eight of our 23 games (across all competitions) but is doing everything he can to break into the starting XI.

We completed an overhaul of our midfield in the summer with four new signings and a number of notable outgoings, including former skipper Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner, and we’re looking a lot more assured in the middle of the park this season.

With Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister two of their first names on our team sheet so far this term Elliott has found starts hard to come by but with some huge games on the horizon during the busy festive schedule the ex-Fulham ace will have more opportunities to impress.

Ahead of the visit of Manchester United on Sunday Klopp has some difficult decisions to make in regards to his starting XI – a nice problem to have for the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

