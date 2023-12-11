Liverpool eyeing LaLiga powerhouse who Real Madrid wiz dubbed ‘the best defender’ he’s faced

Liverpool are reportedly looking towards Spain in terms of potential centre-back additions in the January transfer window.

According to 90min, the Reds are among several Premier League clubs eyeing up Ronald Araujo, who doesn’t want to leave Barcelona as of now but is understood to have doubts over his standing within Xavi’s squad, having publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with being asked to play at right-back earlier this season.

Despite the abundant interest from England, the LaLiga champions are unlikely to sanction an exit for the 24-year-old any time soon.

Araujo was dubbed ‘very strong’ and ‘the best defender I have ever faced’ by none other than Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior earlier this year (Planet Sport), not a claim to be taken lightly by someone who came up against Virgil van Dijk in the Champions League final the season before last.

As per FBref, the Uruguay international is stylistically similar to Levi Colwill and Josko Gvardiol; and he excels with the ball at his feet, ranking among the top 20% of centre-backs across Europe’s five main league in 2023 for shots, assists, successful take-ons and progressive carries per game.

Despite Jurgen Klopp appearing to downplay Liverpool’s need to strengthen their defence in January’s transfer window, the season-ending injury to Joel Matip threatens to leave the squad looking threadbare in that area of the pitch.

Reds fans won’t need reminding of the centre-back injury crisis which engulfed the 2020/21 season as our Premier League title retention bid crumbled, with inexperienced players being relied upon (Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams) or midfielders being asked to plug the gap (Fabinho and Jordan Henderson).

With Barcelona seemingly unwilling to let Araujo leave, and the Uruguayan not banging the door down for an exit, he could be tricky to attract next month. Other targets might be more readily attainable, but it’s worth a shot from Jorg Schmadtke nonetheless.

