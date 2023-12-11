‘Isn’t that great’: Schmeichel criticises Alisson; mentions Arteta keeper rotation

Liverpool fans are aware that Alisson Becker is one of the best goalkeepers in the world but somehow, Peter Schmeichel has been a little critical of our stopper.

Speaking with The Times, the former Manchester United man said: “Most people consider Alisson to be one of the best in the world yet he’s first and foremost a goalkeeper.

“He’s very, very good at one-v-ones and excellent at controlling his box. He isn’t that great with his feet but it’s clear he has a manager who has got his back and won’t drop him if he makes a mistake. That’s the difference between Arteta and Klopp.

“It’s also clear Alisson suits Liverpool. If you want to press high and take risks by leaving one defender back you need a goalkeeper who can sweep behind and is brilliant at one-v-ones and that’s him.”

It’s clear that there’s a lot of respect for the way in which the Brazilian plays for the Reds but there’s an obvious criticism of the way in which our No.1 plays with his feet.

The reference to Mikel Arteta’s questionable changes to the man who stands in his goal, seems to be a little tongue-in-cheek.

However, there’s never a question that at any given opportunity to play the former Roma ‘keeper – Jurgen Klopp will take it with both hands, as was shown against Crystal Palace.

It’s a somewhat fair assessment from the former Denmark international but it does feel a little like it’s being said through gritted teeth, with a fair few dollops of sly criticism hidden inside.

We don’t need anyone to tell us how good the 31-year-old is though, he simply is the best in the world and we’re so lucky to have him between our sticks.

