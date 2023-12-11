Union Saint-Gilloise v Liverpool UEL team line-ups, live stream, TV details and tickets

Liverpool FC end their Europa League group stage campaign on Thursday evening when they travel to Belgium to take on Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are already safely through to the round of 16 as Group E winners, so the Reds can afford to ring the changes and rest their key players, especially with a crucial Premier League showdown against Manchester United just three days later.

By contrast, Union SG must win and hope for a Toulouse defeat if they’re to remain in the competition, while a home defeat could even see them drop out of Europe altogether should LASK defeat the French outfit.

Read our match preview below for the predicted Liverpool line-up, TV coverage and live stream details, as well as how you can purchase tickets for Thursday’s fixture, along with our verdict on how the game might turn out.

Predicted line-ups

Union SG (3-5-2): Moris – Burgess, Mac Allister, Machida – Terho, Amani, Puertas, Vanhotte, Castro-Montes – Amoura, Rodriguez

Liverpool (4-3-3): Pitaluga – Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Chambers – McConnell, Nyoni, Frauendorf – Doak, Koumas, Gordon

Expect Klopp to rest all of his main players for a match with nothing riding on it for the Reds. Surely none of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai or Mo Salah will feature on Thursday.

TV coverage & live stream details

UK residents will be able to enjoy live TV coverage of the match on TNT Sports or discovery+.

Viewers in the USA can avail of ViX or Paramount+, while live coverage in Canada is presented by DAZN.

For those watching from Union SG’s native country of Belgium, Tipik is among the broadcasters carrying the game.

As ever, LFCTV will live-stream match commentary, with highlights and the game in full available afterwards.

Tickets

Click here to search for tickets for Union Saint-Gilloise v Liverpool on Thursday 14 December.

Verdict

It’s actually quite difficult to make a measured prediction for this game, considering how much rotation Klopp is likely to implement.

A full-strength Liverpool side would likely prevail, just as they did against Union SG at Anfield in October, but trying to predict how a much-changed starting XI would fare is much trickier to assess.

Reds fans will obviously like to see their team winning, but the main concern for Kopites from Thursday’s match is that no first-team players pick up a preventable injury so close to huge Premier League fixtures against Man United and Arsenal.

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red