‘Technically brilliant’ Liverpool player’s long stay on the bench might finally be over – Neil Jones

Harvey Elliott has yet to put a foot wrong in a season becoming increasingly defined by the contributions of Liverpool’s wider squad.

The England youth international was devastatingly effective from the bench yet again against Crystal Palace, firing in the winner in extra-time to propel the Reds to the top of the table.

Neil Jones now reckons the ‘technically brilliant’ 20-year-old’s performances could put him in line for a first start in the English top-flight against Manchester United at the weekend.

“There are some big games coming up, aren’t there?” the Covering Liverpool reporter exclusively informed Empire of the Kop.

“You’d think before Saturday we might have said Elliott would have his eye on that West Ham game in the Carabao Cup, but has he now played himself in the frame for Manchester United?

“There aren’t many midfielders at Liverpool who are playing better and more consistently!”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Royal Union St. Gilloise in Belgium before hosting the Red Devils at Anfield.

Should Harvey Elliott start against Manchester United?

You’d have to say Elliott’s been at least a little unfortunate to not have nailed down a starting berth in the first-team.

It doesn’t help – though we’re by no means ungrateful – that he has the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister ahead of him in the pecking order.

Don’t forget either that Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch have both shone to varying degrees throughout the campaign.

With Erik ten Hag’s men in disarray on and off the pitch, however, is there a better opportunity around to hand the former Fulham youngster his first league start this season?

We sincerely doubt it!

