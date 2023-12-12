(Video) ‘That just you being a p***k?’: Carragher’s witty reply to Neville ‘sacrifice’ has him in bits

Gary Neville kicked things off on one round of Stick to Football, discussing his biggest sacrifice made as a player.

The former Manchester United footballer admitted that he cut contact with his friends from school after leaving at the age of 16.

Hilariously, it inspired his fellow pundit Jamie Carragher to respond, rather wittily, with: “Is that a sacrifice or that just you being a prick?”

With Roy Keane watching on impassively, the pair and Ian Wright burst out laughing at the Scouser’s superb takedown.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Overlap: