Liverpool could be put on red alert as ‘big 6’ rivals contemplate selling Anfield-linked 23y/o

One of Liverpool’s ‘big 6‘ Premier League rivals could consider selling a first-team regular in whom the Reds have reportedly been interested.

The Daily Mail have reported that Chelsea are prepared to entertain offers for Conor Gallagher in order to raise January transfer funds for Mauricio Pochettino to utilise in the market next month.

Some senior figures at Stamford Bridge believe that it’d make financial sense to part with the 23-year-old, who’s about to enter the final 18 months of his contract amid little sign of negotiations progressing.

In October, Blues-focused journalist Simon Phillips claimed that Liverpool had registered an interest in the England international.

Even with Chelsea treading a fine line in terms of complying with Premier League spending rules, and Pochettino surely craving a few additions to his struggling squad (Daily Mail), it seems surprising that they’d be willing to dispense with Gallagher.

The midfielder has captained the Blues on numerous occasions this season and started every top-flight match for which he’s been available, supplying four assists during a five-game streak which included fixtures against Tottenham and Manchester City (Transfermarkt).

If Liverpool are still interested in the 23-year-old, their hopes may be raised by the west Londoners’ curious tendency to allow players to depart for fellow ‘big 6′ clubs, with Jorginho, Willian, Kai Havertz, Nemanja Matic, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic among the examples in recent years.

Also, with Chelsea 11 places and 18 points adrift of the table-topping Reds, the two are no longer direct competitors, unlike in 2020/21 when they were both vying for Champions League qualification.

The Anfield hierarchy may duly be put on red alert by the Blues’ reported willingness to offload Gallagher, so it could come down to deciding where he lies among Jorg Schmadtke’s list of priorities, and how much of a chance we’d realistically have of landing him in January.

