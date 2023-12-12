(Video) Coman dumps Manchester United out of Europe on dawn of Anfield visit

Liverpool fans were keenly watching on as Manchester United had to win to secure their place in any European competition but Kingsley Coman dealt them a massive blow at Old Trafford.

With Copenhagen defeating Galatasaray, Erik ten Hag’s side were already bottom of the group with a draw but the Germans managed to make matters even worse for our old enemies.

It was a Harry Kane pass that found the French international and now all of our fans will be hoping that our visitors this weekend suffer from an elimination headache at Anfield.

It may be too much to hope for another seven-goal destruction job but with low confidence and an ever-growing injury list, let’s hope we can deal another knockout blow.

You can view the Coman goal against Manchester United via @footballontnt on X:

United on the brink of being dumped out of Europe 🍿👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/3a4cTEMyNY — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 12, 2023

