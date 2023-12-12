(Image) Luis Diaz and Kostas Tsimikas react to news just coming out of Liverpool this afternoon

The news of Thiago Alcantara’s return to the AXA training centre delighted more than just Liverpool’s global fanbase online.

The Spanish technician’s teammates, including Luis Diaz, Adrian and Kostas Tsimikas, expressed their thoughts on the update on Instagram.

It’s fair to say we’re all feeling rather overjoyed by such positive news about one of our most talented footballers at the club.

Hopefully, Thiago can play a key role in the second-half of the season as we look to stay involved in the conversation around the Premier League title race.

You can catch Thiago’s post on Instagram and all the reaction from his teammates below: