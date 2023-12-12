(Video) ‘Ridiculous’: Mark Goldbridge tells it like it is with honest Salah & Son verdict

Mark Goldbridge reiterated his stance on Mo Salah in his latest podcast appearance, claiming that the Egyptian is ‘ridiculously underrated’ alongside Son Heung-min.

The Manchester United YouTube personality ridiculed the notion of comparing the former Roma star with ex-Chelsea pro Eden Hazard, saying the former ‘should be a Ballon d’Or contender every year’.

With the 31-year-old yet again playing an instrumental part in Liverpool’s Premier League campaign, you’d be hard-pressed to disagree!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Mark Goldbridge’s X account: