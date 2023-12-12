Liverpool fans set to seriously benefit from latest behind-the-scenes deal

Liverpool fans are set to benefit from the club’s new relationship with digital transformation outfit Orion Innovations.

Sports Business Journal describes one of the group’s ‘core offerings’ as being its ‘Stadium as a Service’ product which practically focuses on supporters and supporter experiences.

This has been reflected in CEO Raj Patil’s statement acknowledging the partnership with the Reds, as relayed by PR Newswire: “We’re thrilled to join the Liverpool Football Club family and drive digital innovation for one of the world’s most popular sports teams.

“We are confident that our collaboration will elevate the club’s fan experience and operations to even greater heights.

“This is because we pride ourselves on inspiring and accelerating digital innovation through long-term trusted partnerships with our clients.

“We’re also very excited about the impact LFC’s global platform will have on our brand.”

With Anfield set to play host to 61,000 fans, courtesy of the revamped Anfield Road End stand, the arrangement couldn’t have come about at a better time.

How might fans benefit?

It seems that club officials are of a like mind to Orion’s CEO when it comes to the potential impact the digital powerhouse could have at Anfield.

“We’re super excited to be working together with Orion in the digital space, which is so important to us and our supporters,” Liverpool Football Club senior vice president for digital, Drew Crisp was quoted as saying by PR Newswire.

“As a club, we have an aggressive plan to continue on our digital transformation journey to elevate our fan experience.

“Orion will be a great long-term partner in our ever evolving and progressing digital journey.”

According to Orion’s website, this might specifically involve engaging with fans inside and outside the bounds of the stadium.

The aforementioned Stadium as a Service product would appear to allow the club to go beyond matchdays in crafting experiences that cover potential revenue-makers like music events.

Even more specifically, Orion solutions were found to directly benefit both store employees and fans by speeding up transaction times.

It’s not clear what specific direction the club will look to take with its new partnership, though we’re excited to see how supporters could stand to benefit from the arrangement.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: