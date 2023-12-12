Liverpool fans treated to news they’ve all been waiting for with journo’s latest update

Liverpool fans will have been understandably concerned about the exact nature of Alexis Mac Allister’s injury in light of the troubling posts shared online.

The Argentine posted snaps of himself on crutches on Instagram, along with the following caption: “A recap of last week. I’m committed to my recovery and will do my best to be back soon. Thanks for your constant support!💪🏻🔴 @liverpoolfc #YNWA.”

Fears over the midfielder’s potential layoff period have fortunately been allayed by the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele on X (formerly Twitter).

Alexis Mac Allister's injury is nothing to cause serious worry despite Instagram pictures of him on crutches and in a knee brace. Possibly very slightly worse than first feared but treatment programme is just to help reduce swelling and bad bruising. More @MailSport — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) December 12, 2023

It’s fair to say the former Brighton & Hove Albion man won’t be in the midweek squad to face his brother, Kevin, and Royal Union St. Gilloise in the final Europa League group stage clash.

Welcome news as injury list grows

Along with the sight of Thiago Alcantara returning to the AXA training centre, it’s the update that many fans will surely have been craving.

It remains to be seen exactly how long Mac Allister’s treatment programme will keep him sidelined, though it’s probably fair to assume he’ll also miss the weekend’s tie with Manchester United.

As long as we can have our No.10 back in the squad for our pivotal game against Arsenal, we’re happy.

