(Video) Scenes as Liverpool handed major European boost with dramatic elimination

Liverpool fans would have much preferred that we were in the Champions League this season but now that the cards have been dealt, all focus is on success in Dublin.

The hopes of winning the Europa League will be hugely impacted by seeing which sides drop down from the top tier European competition and the sight of Lens may not worry too many of our fans.

What will excite many Reds though, is the fact that Sevilla were the team dumped out of European football all together – thanks to the victory by the French team.

The scenes after the full-time whistle showed how much it meant to the home supporters and no-doubt similar feelings spread across Merseyside, as our chances of ultimate success in Ireland have now improved greatly with the elimination of the holders.

You can view the scenes as Lens beat Sevilla via @footballontnt on X:

Great scenes as Lens secure a place in the Europa League 👏 They qualify at the expense of holders Sevilla, who are out of Europe altogether, finishing rock-bottom in #UCL Group B 😳 pic.twitter.com/e90elHvyvY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 12, 2023

