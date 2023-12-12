(Video) Liverpool fans will love Bayern supporters x-rated mockery of Man Utd; could see Anfield replication

Liverpool fans will be fully aware that, despite a Europa League game up next, our upcoming Premier League match is against Manchester United at Anfield.

As we all hope that last season’s seven-goal embarrassment can be repeated, something else that might be is the chant that Bayern Munich fans were heard singing inside Old Trafford.

READ MORE: (Video) Scenes as Liverpool handed major European boost with dramatic elimination

Ahead of the Champions League clash between the pair, the travelling German fans were captured singing: “You’re s**t, and you know you are!” to the fans of Erik ten Hag’s side.

Let’s hope that this is certainly the feeling that a stadium full of Kopites have, when the full-time whistle sounds on Sunday evening.

You can view the video of the Bayern fans via @SimonPeach on X:

Great work from the Bayern fans inside Old Trafford 😂 #LFC "You're shit, and you know you are!" pic.twitter.com/fPr98lXf7l — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 12, 2023

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman