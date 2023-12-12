7/8 duels won: Reported Liverpool target proved transfer credentials with monstrous showing vs Arsenal

Liverpool aren’t exactly – or, rather, are heavily unlikely to be – expected to go after a forward this January.

In fact, one might suspect the Reds’ decision-makers to instead have their eyes trained on potential defensive reinforcements come January 1st.

Yet the performance of one reported target (Football Insider via Football 365) against league rivals Arsenal may well have raised a few eyebrows amongst the data surveyors at Anfield.

🇧🇪 #LFC linked Johan Bakayoko put in a brilliant performance against Arsenal in the #UCL. – He completed the most dribbles (5/5) and created the most chances (3) on the pitch.

– Also won 7/8 duels and completed 92% of his passes. He has 3 goals and 7 assists in his last 9… pic.twitter.com/7yaolNmwiu — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) December 12, 2023

The PSV man recorded some superb numbers in the Dutch outfit’s 1-1 draw in the Europa League, as was relayed in Bence Bocsak’s tweet online.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans treated to news they’ve all been waiting for with journo’s latest update

READ MORE: Liverpool fans set to seriously benefit from latest behind-the-scenes deal

A potential Salah successor?

Left-footed? Check! Ideal age profile? 20 years of age – so yes, add another fat tick to the checklist!

The Belgian isn’t quite as prolific as his Liverpool counterpart, operating as a mainly creative presence on the right flank, as is clear from his current split in goal contributions (13 assists and four goals in 26 appearances this term).

Likewise, his xG stats (60th percentile for non-penalty xG) simply don’t come close to our Egyptian King’s (99th percentile), even if his xAG (93rd percentile) is superior to the latter’s (92nd percentile), according to FBref.

We might have hopes of improving matters once Bakayoko was involved in our set-up, of course! Though it might be worth pointing out that, under Liverpool 2.0, Jurgen Klopp appears to be overseeing a shifting of goals away from the flanks and more centrally.

Perhaps a creator-type might be well-suited to the long-term objectives of the next stage of our evolution on the pitch?

#Ep97 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️