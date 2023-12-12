(Images) Liverpool fans will worry as Mac Allister shares injury update with crutches and knee brace

Needles, blood, knee braces and crutches are not really what you want to see from an Instagram post of any of our players but this is what Alexis Mac Allister has offered up to his 6.7 million followers.

In a series of images on the platform, the World Cup winner has shown the pain he’s suffered with since a bad knee injury against Sheffield United.

Thankfully our worries have been eased a little with Lewis Steele from Mail Sport reporting on his X account: ‘Alexis Mac Allister’s injury is nothing to cause serious worry… Possibly very slightly worse than first feared but treatment programme is just to help reduce swelling and bad bruising’.

Given the volume of fixtures over the festive period and the calibre of opposition on the horizon, let’s hope it’s not too long before we see our No.10 back on the pitch.

You can view the images of Mac Allister via his Instagram account:

