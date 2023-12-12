‘Could miss…’ – Argentine journalist shares concerning Alexis Mac Allister injury update

A prominent football journalist from Argentina has provided an update on Alexis Mac Allister’s injury which could be concerning for Liverpool fans.

The 24-year-old was forced off with a knee problem during the 2-0 win at Sheffield United last week and missed the weekend’s victory against Crystal Palace.

Taking to X, Gaston Edul did indicate that the World Cup winner hasn’t been seriously injured, but he’s expected to sit out a few more matches yet.

The journalist posted (translated from Spanish): “Alexis Mac Allister has a bad bruise on his knee. There is no ligament injury but he could miss some games with Liverpool.”

Alexis Mac Allister tiene un golpe fuerte en la rodilla. No hay lesión ligamentaria pero se puede perder algunos partidos con Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/NNnzOE7hY4 — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) December 11, 2023

Having already lost Joel Matip to a ruptured ACL this month, it’s a relief to know that Mac Allister hasn’t been affected to the same severity, with a bruise to the knee sounding far less worrying than a ligament injury.

However, it does seem inevitable that the 24-year-old will be sidelined for the next few matches, even if Edul didn’t specify a number or a timeframe.

From the journalist’s tweet, it looks as if the midfielder has little to no chance of playing against Manchester United or Arsenal before Christmas, with the prospect of a return against Newcastle on New Year’s Day perhaps seeming more realistic.

While Wataru Endo has looked more at home in the Liverpool team of late, a player of Mac Allister’s class will be missed against the Red Devils and the Gunners. Even with Erik ten Hag’s side being wildly inconsistent, they’ve had an annoying tendency to eke out wins with performances nowhere near the level of an elite team.

Jurgen Klopp and LFC fans will be anxiously awaiting further details on the Argentine’s knee injury to get a clearer picture on when we can expect to see him back in action.

