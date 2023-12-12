Manchester United just hit with ‘massive’ injury blow days before Liverpool visit

Liverpool would be wise not to consider upcoming league opponents Manchester United a pushover at Anfield ahead of their weekend meeting.

That said, there will be few, if any, of the Old Trafford faithful feeling particularly confident after witnessing the Red Devils suffer a cumulative scoreline of 11-0 from the side’s last two trips to L4.

The potential absence of in-form centre-back Harry Maguire after the Englishman ‘pulled something’ (BBC Sport) during a Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich certainly won’t improve the mood.

The former Hull City star was thought to have turned a corner this term, capping off improved displays by becoming only the 15th defender in Premier League history to win the Player of the Month award.

A blow for Liverpool or United?

Take a gander at the reaction from Liverpool’s fanbase and it’s plain to see that many would prefer Maguire to be available for Sunday’s afternoon tie with Erik ten Hag’s men.

Given his prior tendency to post entirely unremarkable, if not self-destructive, outings in games of such magnitude, you can understand such a viewpoint!

On the United side of the barrier, however, it would appear that there is genuine concern. Former Premier League striker-turned-pundit Chris Sutton even went as far as describing the injury as a ‘massive blow for Manchester United’ on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

We’ll have our official answer at the weekend!

