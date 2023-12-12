Manchester United face absentee crisis ahead of Liverpool visit after Maguire & Shaw injuries

It’s quite the injury/absentee list Manchester United have racked up ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw’s latest injuries (BBC Sport), picked up during a Champions League tie with Bayern Munich, means the club could be without as many as 11 senior players come the weekend.

Taking into account the aforementioned pair and updates reported on Premier Injuries, the absentee list goes as follows:

Harry Maguire

Luke Shaw

Tyrell Malacia

Casemiro

Lisandro Martinez

Christian Eriksen

Bruno Fernandes (suspension)

Mason Mount

Victor Lindelof

Jadon Sancho (excluded)

Amad Diallo

READ MORE: Manchester United just hit with ‘massive’ injury blow days before Liverpool visit

READ MORE: 7/8 duels won: Reported Liverpool target proved transfer credentials with monstrous showing vs Arsenal

Not looking good for the Red Devils

Goodness gracious. And here we were thinking our list of absentees was getting on the longish side!

One should never underestimate Premier League opposition, especially not our bitter league rivals in Manchester United, of course.

Though, it’s hard to ignore the feeling that Ten Hag’s men will be going into this fixture woefully short of the tools necessary to put up a meaningful fight against the league leaders.

They admittedly find themselves holding Bayern Munich in the Champions League (at the time of writing), though with the group already firmly wrapped up, are the Bavarians wholly invested in the tie?

#Ep97 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️