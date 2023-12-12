‘For sure…’ – Romano pinpoints where Liverpool are ‘scouting a lot of players’ ahead of January

Fabrizio Romano has downplayed reports linking Liverpool with Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, although he declared that the Reds are ‘scouting a lot of players’ ahead of the January transfer window.

The market will reopen in just under three weeks’ time, which has led to an acceleration of rumours surrounding potential targets for next month at Anfield.

In his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Italian reporter pinpointed the Bundesliga as one location to which they’re ‘very attentive’ when it comes to possible new signings, with sporting director Jorg Schmadtke boasting an extensive knowledge of the division.

Romano stated: “Despite stories in the German press about Liverpool eyeing Max Beier, I’m not aware of negotiations at this stage.

“Liverpool are always very attentive to the German market, so for sure they’re scouting a lot of players, but this is still nothing advanced or concrete. Beier is very good player and many clubs are keeping a close eye on him.”

READ MORE: ‘100%’ – Journalist pinpoints what Liverpool ‘need to’ do in January transfer window

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans burst into song to serenade Jurgen Klopp at Anfield Road test event

While Beier has had an excellent season for Hoffenheim so far, with six goals and four assists in 13 Bundesliga games (Transfermarkt), Liverpool’s primary focus is likely to be fixed on other areas of the squad.

Centre-back stands out as a priority position following the ACL injury to Joel Matip, and several targets such as Ronald Araujo and Marc Guehi have already been floated in that part of the pitch.

The full-back positions and defensive midfield have also been touted as possible areas to target next month, although the recent performances of Wataru Endo may reduce the clamour for new additions in the latter role.

Liverpool already know that they’ll have Europa League commitments in March, when they could also be in the thick of a title race and still competing in the FA Cup, so the importance of extensive squad depth can’t be understated.

The Reds don’t tend to be massively active in the January transfer window but, as seen with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo over the last couple of years, they’re not averse to swooping for the right type of player if one becomes readily attainable.

The scouting net will indeed be cast wide, with a possible focus on the Bundesliga territory that Schmadtke knows so well. Whether that translates into any additions next month is the burning question.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could Liverpool move for Florian Wirtz? Joel Matip contract future, the January transfer priority and much more!