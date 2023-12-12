(Video) Salah provides blink-and-you’ll-miss-it injury update for supposedly stricken teammate

Mo Salah is fresh off the back of scoring his 200th Liverpool goal and it seems that he now has even more reason to be happy, as he shared a glimpse behind the curtain.

Taking to his Instagram stories, our No.11 revealed that Andy Robertson seems to be stepping up his return from shoulder injury.

The very short video shows the Scottish captain limbering up in the gym and let’s hope that an on-pitch comeback isn’t too far away.

If the left-back’s celebrations with Trent Alexander-Arnold after his Fulham heroics are anything to go by, we shouldn’t have too long to wait!

You can view Salah’s video of Robertson via mosalah on Instagram:

