(Photo) Mo Salah shows off momento of his 200-goal feat in front of adoring Liverpool teammates

Liverpool’s first-team squad marked Mo Salah’s extraordinary goalscoring achievement with a brilliant group photo on Tuesday afternoon.

Three days after the Egyptian became only the fifth player in the Reds’ 131-year history to reach 200 goals for the club, he was presented with a shirt featuring that number to commemorate reaching the double ton.

LFC’s official social media channels shared an image of the 31-year-old standing in front of his teammates and holding aloft the jersey with ‘Salah 200’ on the back to mark the ‘special milestone for a special player’.

It’s a tally he’s reached in less than six-and-a-half years at Anfield, taking just 327 games to get there (Transfermarkt), and what’s unmistakable in the squad photo is the beaming faces which illustrate how genuinely proud his colleagues are to be involved in the same team as such a phenomenal footballer.

You can view the image of Salah and the Liverpool squad below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):