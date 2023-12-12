(Video) ‘What a player…’ – Alan Shearer wowed by Liverpool ace after ‘amazing’ moment v Palace

Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Mo Salah after the Liverpool forward hit two goalscoring milestones in one go on Saturday.

The Egyptian’s equaliser against Crystal Palace was his 150th in the Premier League (including two for Chelsea) and also his 200th in all competitions for his current club (Transfermarkt).

The 31-year-old became just the 11th player in the division’s 31-year history to reach 150, and only the fifth ever to hit a double ton for the Reds, earning him a glowing appraisal from another record-setting marksman.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer said of Salah: “Amazing, amazing. Everything about him is just brilliant, isn’t it? Goals, attitude, everything else. What a player. Was it 150 Premier League goals he’s scored now? What an unbelievable record that is.”

The numbers listed above go some way to explaining why Liverpool didn’t entertain a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad at the end of the summer transfer window, and also why the Saudi Arabian club put such a mammoth sum on the table.

We’ve become so accustomed to seeing the Egyptian King getting on the scoresheet that it could be easy to take it for granted. Treasure him for every moment that he’s still a Reds player; he truly is ‘generational’, to use a term which tends to be thrown around with excessive abandon in modern football lexicon.

You can view Shearer’s comments below (from 40:48), via The Rest is Football on YouTube: