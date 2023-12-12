‘The more they do this…’ – BBC pundit drops Liverpool title verdict after ‘very lucky’ win

Chris Sutton has said that while Liverpool were ‘very lucky’ to win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, he’s starting to sense that they could ‘nick’ the Premier League title this season.

The Reds came from behind to triumph 2-1 at Selhurst Park after Harvey Elliott’s stoppage time winner, and they held their place at the top of the table after Aston Villa’s defeat of Arsenal later that day.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have earned a whopping 18 of their current 37-point tally from losing positions, and the BBC pundit believes that the resilience they’re showing could just give them the momentum to lift the trophy at the end of the campaign.

Speaking on The Monday Night Club, Sutton declared: “The more they do this, the more you half fancy them to nick the title, with Manchester City and the wheels coming off a little bit. You just sense it may be their season.

“Let’s get it right – at the weekend, [Liverpool] got very lucky. It was never a sending off; it was absolutely ridiculous. When things start to go their way like that you sense they are building momentum, and just imagine being in that Liverpool dressing room.

“That’s 18 points from losing positions that Liverpool have taken. That is phenomenal, so the belief within the dressing room now, they will believe they can carry that on.”

READ MORE: ‘Could miss…’ – Argentine journalist shares concerning Alexis Mac Allister injury update

READ MORE: Ian Wright urges Klopp to put more trust in Liverpool gem with only one league start this season

Depending on your outlook, you may assess Liverpool’s title hopes one of two ways. Either they’re top having yet to truly hit their best consistently, a frightening prospect for the other contenders; or the results they’re getting are masking flawed performance levels and are unsustainable over the course of a full season.

The next four league matches should tell us a lot more about the Reds’ title credentials, with three of last season’s top four coming to Anfield (including second-placed Arsenal) and a banana skin of an away trip to an improving Burnley on Boxing Day.

LFC fans may take encouragement from how, during the 2019/20 season when we romped to the title, there were numerous victories in which we won it with a late goal (Leicester at home, Norwich, Aston Villa and Wolves away) or came from behind to triumph (Villa and Palace away, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham at home).

However, while we were eight points clear at the summit 16 matches into that campaign, our lead at the moment is a solitary point, so the margin for error is minimal. Also, Mo Salah’s absence during the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations is something we could’ve done without.

Still, at the outset of this season, any Liverpool fan would’ve been delighted with merely being in the title conversation nearly halfway through. That’s a barometer of how brilliantly Klopp’s new-look team has gelled in the space of only four months.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could Liverpool move for Florian Wirtz? Joel Matip contract future, the January transfer priority and much more!