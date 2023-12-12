(Photo) Thiago Alcantara posts suggestive injury update on social media

Thiago Alcantara’s latest post on X (formerly Twitter) may suggest that a return to the pitch is coming sooner than expected.

The Spaniard was photographed walking into the AXA training centre with a pair of running shoes in hand.

The former Barcelona star isn’t expected to make a full return to first-team action until the New Year.

It’s not an official confirmation of a specific date, but boy does the sight of Thiago walking into work fill us with hope and excitement here at Empire of the Kop.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Thiago Alcantara’s X account: