(Video) Humble Trent Alexander-Arnold salutes ‘real heroes’ amid wonderful charitable gesture

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave up his free time to help with those on the frontline who strive to combat the homelessness crisis in Liverpool.

The LFC vice-captain was at the Whitechapel Warehouse on Monday to help employees and volunteers with filling emergency parcels which will reach nearly 2,000 people in need around the city in the run-up to Christmas.

The 25-year-old voiced his commitment to trying to help combat a growing problem on Merseyside, with research showing that rough sleeping in Liverpool has increased by over 50% in the past 12 months ( Liverpool Echo ).

Trent humbly explained: “I’ve just been here, being part of an amazing initiative that goes on here. The volunteers, the workers, the true heroes of the city, our role models [who] inspired me to become a better person and a better human being.

“I give my time as much as I can to causes like this to show how much impact they can have on people’s lives as the true heroes of the city that everyone should aspire to be like.”

Not only is the 25-year-old a magnificent footballer; his efforts to help with the Whitechapel Centre in delivering emergency parcels to the homeless in Liverpool illustrate that, far more importantly, he’s also an inspirational person with a social conscience to be applauded.

We hope that the extraordinary efforts of every employee and volunteer with the Whitechapel Centre will help to ease the pain of homelessness for everyone sleeping rough in our city this Christmas.

You can view Trent’s comments below, via @lpoolcouncil on X (formerly Twitter):