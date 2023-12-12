(Video) Union SG reveal ‘new chapter of our history’ for Liverpool meeting in EL

Liverpool travel to face Union Saint-Gilloise for our final Europa League group stage game and it’s safe to say that both clubs are viewing the meeting very differently.

For us, it’s a dead rubber match where we look set to play a host of fringe and academy players and provide our first-team options a much-needed December break.

READ MORE: (Video) Salah provides blink-and-you’ll-miss-it injury update for supposedly stricken teammate

For our opponents, it’s a chance of reaching the play-offs for the next round and a moment of history as they welcome Jurgen Klopp and the Reds.

To mark this occasion, a piece of stained glass has been produced and proudly shown off by the club on their social media platforms.

You can view the footage of the stained glass via @UnionStGilloise on X:

La Royale Union Saint-Gilloise – Liverpool Football Club. 🟡🔴 A new chapter of our history unfolds this Thursday. We already brought the game to our home ground, in it's own historical style. 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/RUjTsmWIXO — Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (@UnionStGilloise) December 12, 2023

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman