Anfield set for biggest crowd in 50 years as upper tier granted ‘necessary licences’

Liverpool fans will be well aware that there’s been several delays to the opening of our new stand but finally, we are set for a record-breaking crowd at Anfield for our next match.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Liverpool FC is looking forward to welcoming more than 57,000 fans to Anfield for the visit of Manchester United on Sunday, its largest crowd in 50 years.

‘The next stage of the planned phased opening of the new Anfield Road Stand will see the expanded upper tier open for supporters for the first time.

‘The opening has been made possible after the club was granted all the necessary health and safety licences from Liverpool City Council following a successful test event on Monday night that featured a special Q&A with manager Jürgen Klopp.’

The report went on to confirm that this means it will be the first time since 1973 that we’ve had over 56,000 supporters packed inside our famous home.

It makes it even better that this coincides with a match against Manchester United, as it will make an already intimidating atmosphere even more intense.

Add onto this that we still have room to increase the capacity to 61,000 once everything is fully ready and the noise will get even louder in the red side of Merseyside.

The club record for a league game in terms of attendance is over 58,000 and so another record will be smashed in the new year and it could coincide with a title charge too.

Let’s hope it’s all worth the wait and that we can soon see a gleaming Anfield Road End and some similarly shiny silverware alongside it!

