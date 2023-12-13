Jermaine Defoe credits ‘quite frightening’ Liverpool stalwart; ‘he’s relentless’

Liverpool fans know that we have a dressing room full of unbelievable players but Jermaine Defoe has highlighted the role of one man in particular.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via tbrfootball.com), the 41-year-old discussed Mo Salah: “It’s amazing. Quite frightening really some of the goals he’s scored, the way he’s always fit to play.

“We will see in a bit, it’s all sorts of goals, he’s relentless, he’s all about numbers Salah. That’s why he’s always able to play and he must look at this list and think where can I get to?”

After scoring his 200th Liverpool goal against Crystal Palace, it’s no surprise to see our No.11 in the news as his influence on our club has been immense.

The Egyptian King has been a relentless source of goals since joining the club in 2017 and his assists are also through the roof in this time.

Although the likes of Ian Rush and Roger Hunt may seem impossible to catch, the former Roma man has legendary goal scorers like Billy Liddell and Gordon Hodgson firmly in his sights.

Praise like this from another great goal-getter will certainly be appreciated and it’s quite easy to forget that these numbers are being recorded from a winger.

We’re used to seeing classic No.9’s bagging goals for fun but it’s our right winger who is breaking records on a weekly basis and we may never see the likes of him at Anfield again.

