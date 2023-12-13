Jurgen Klopp makes January defensive midfielder decision – report

Liverpool fans will be very happy to see that we currently sit top of the Premier League and some will have hopes that this January can see Jurgen Klopp’s squad strengthened in the transfer market.

As reported by David Lynch for This is Anfield though: ‘Jurgen Klopp has no plans to bolster his options in the holding midfield position’.

Given the absence of Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic for long periods, the loan of Tyler Morton and the rotation between Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister in the position – we’re not exactly short of options.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s 2018 Kyiv linchpin set for unlikely Champions League return

However, since Fabinho has left, we’ve seen a real lack of consistent expertise in the No.6 role and some fans want a fresh body in there.

The decision is ultimately on the manager as to whether he wants to purchase someone new, or rely on what we have already at our disposal.

Given the influx of new signings in midfield this summer and the dearth of options available, it probably makes little sense to spend big money on another body.

READ MORE: Anfield set for biggest crowd in 50 years as upper tier granted ‘necessary licences’

Strengthening the centre-back department may be more realistic, given the injury to Joel Matip, but even here we’re well stacked too.

The possible return of Fabio Carvalho adds yet another option and we can also always recall Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams for defensive reinforcement.

Silly season is nearly upon us but we’ve got plenty of football to entertain us until we start stressing about incomings and outgoings yet.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman