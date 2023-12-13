Liverpool’s 2018 Kyiv linchpin set for unlikely Champions League return

Liverpool fans will probably prefer not to reflect on the events in Kyiv in 2018 but one man will no doubt but forced to remember, ahead of an unlikely return to action.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Eddie Howe on Newcastle emergency: “It’s still unclear whether Martin Dubravka will be fit for tomorrow”…Loris Karius would be ready in case Dubravka won’t make it.’

Given the goalkeeper crisis at Newcastle United, our former stopper could be set for an unlikely return to action after also playing in last season’s League Cup final.

Loris Karius is widely blamed for two of the goals against Real Madrid on that unfortunate evening in Ukraine but this next match could be his chance for redemption.

With the Geordies plotting an unlikely route to the knockout phases of competition, it would be a perfect time for the German to pull off some shot-stopping heroics.

Although the mistakes on the biggest stage severely hampered the former Red’s career progression after the final, we all would only ever wish him well.

Eddie Howe will be hoping that results in the PSG game go his way but it will all only depend on how his team do, especially the former Mainz ‘keeper.

Let’s hope for everyone’s sake that we don’t see a repeat of what happened against Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale five years ago.

You can view Romano’s Karius update via his X account:

