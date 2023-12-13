Liverpool could re-launch interest in Chelsea midfielder after shock transfer u-turn – report

It’s nearly silly season and the transfer rumours are ready to ramp up, including this latest one about a familiar name at Chelsea and a possible January arrival.

As reported by Matt Hughes for The Daily Mail: ‘Chelsea consider shock January sale of Conor Gallagher as they struggle to comply with Premier League spending rules.’

Considering the number of links we’ve had with the midfielder during the summer, there will no doubt be more stories about us possibly signing him once again.

The 23-year-old has not only been a mainstay of the team from Stamford Bridge this season but also been wearing the captain’s armband for them too.

To see that the Londoners may have to sell the England international to comply with the financial restrictions they’re placed under, is a real indication to how badly run they are.

Todd Boehly may have found a loop hole in spreading the costs of transfers over many years but there will have to come a point when the spending becomes too much.

Conor Gallagher is no-doubt a talented player and will likely have many suitors but it seems like the Reds won’t be in line for his signature.

Given our influx of midfielders in the summer and no real need for another box-to-box or attacking option, it doesn’t feel like a move Jurgen Klopp will be pushing to make right now.

