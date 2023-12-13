(Images) Two young Liverpool starlets could make first start of season; spotted in first-team training

Liverpool fans will be hoping that, given our qualification and fixture pile-up, we see a much-changed side in our next Europa League game and that should present opportunities to younger players.

Two such options who may well be hoping that they receive a first start of the campaign, will be Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley.

Given the latest influx of training ground pictures that have been shared on the club’s website, we can certainly see that both young men are in contention for the game against Union S.G.

It’s now up to Jurgen Klopp to decide how weak or strong he’d like to make his side for a game that is all but meaningless, at a crucial part of the campaign.

You can view the images of Gordon and Bradley via liverpoolfc.com:

