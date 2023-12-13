Mac Allister feels the love from 31y/o who’s starring for Liverpool’s Premier League title rivals

Alexis Mac Allister took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an insight into his recovery from the knee injury he suffered against Sheffield United last week.

The Liverpool midfielder missed the weekend win over Crystal Palace and, judging by an update from prominent Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, won’t be fit in time to face Manchester United on Sunday.

A number of the 24-year-old’s Anfield teammates commented with well wishes for the 2022 World Cup winner in the replies to his social media post, as did several of his international colleagues, including one man who’s found himself part of a team in direct competition with the Reds this season.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez showed solidarity with Mac Allister by commenting with four heart emojis, a gesture repeated by another compatriot in Angel Di Maria.

No matter what rivalries may exist between clubs, footballers will often transcend tribal rivalries to show support to one another when a fellow professional goes through adversity.

Even with Villa emerging as surprise Premier League title contenders alongside Liverpool, Martinez’s friendship with Mac Allister from the Argentina squad is evident in the 31-year-old’s heartfelt comment to the Reds midfielder on Instagram.

Players never want to see their peers suffering through injury, especially if they’ve been teammates at a previous club or for their nation, and it’s wonderful to see the Midlands-based goalkeeper lending his support to the 24-year-old.

Fingers crossed that our number 10 will be back in action soon and playing his part in hopefully keeping his team top of the table through to the end of the season.

