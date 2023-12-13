Romano: Liverpool could end player’s loan deal prematurely; decision due to be ‘made soon’

Liverpool have reportedly taken steps to recall one of their on-loan players to Anfield earlier than initially projected.

Fabrizio Romano took to social media to report that the Reds have ‘opened talks’ with RB Leipzig about the possibility of bring Fabio Carvalho back to Merseyside, with the 21-year-old badly struggling for game-time in Germany.

His parent club are understood to be unhappy over the youngster’s lack of minutes and are expected to make a decision on the ‘next steps’ soon.

Romano posted to X: “Liverpool have opened talks with RB Leipzig to bring Fabio Carvalho back in January due to insufficient game time. Carvalho could start in UCL tonight but he only played 257 total minutes so far — #LFC not happy with this loan. Decision on next steps to be made soon.”

Unfortunately for Carvalho and Liverpool, the loan spell at Leipzig has probably lessened his chances of establishing himself at Anfield in the long-term, rather than helping his cause.

He’s been given a paltry seven minutes of Bundesliga game-time since the end of October and has started just twice in all competitions this season (Transfermarkt), although his club’s progression to the Champions League round of 16 might see Marco Rose throw him in for an inconsequential clash against Young Boys this evening.

Even if the 21-year-old is recalled in January, it’s difficult to see him being anything other than a squad player at his parent club, and only a severe lack of depth in midfield or attack would likely result in him getting any bit of a look-in under Jurgen Klopp.

The most probable scenario is that Liverpool offer him out for loan again, in the hope that any prospective suitors would finally give him the regular game-time that he desperately needs at this point of his career.

With Carvalho making little headway at Leipzig, who in any event are due to begin a three-week winter break after they play Werder Bremen next Tuesday, it’d surely be for the best if his current loan deal is severed and a fresh start offered to him elsewhere.

