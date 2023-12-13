(Video) Jaap Stam reveals what really happened inside AC Milan dressing room in Istanbul

Liverpool fans and AC Milan supporters will never forget what happened in Istanbul in 2005 but Jaap Stam has now shared a new story from the dressing room that fateful night.

Speaking on The Overlap, the former defender recalled events at half-time in Turkey: “There’s been talks that I’ve heard and it really disturbs me, in halftime people are saying that we were already celebrating and stuff like that.

“Well, can you imagine players of this level going into a dressing room, okay you’re three up but thinking of how we’re going to celebrate?

“You know it’s done yeah but a lot of people outside, they say it probably [did happen] but we never [celebrated] because Ancelotti said it as well.

“He made this remark, he said, ‘if we can score three in 45, the opposition can as well, so we need to be careful, we need to keep on going and be strong, so they don’t score, because if they score one…’ and that was his half-time his team talk.”

There had been some stories that celebrations were wild within the Italian’s camp but this seems to suggest that it wasn’t quite as jubilant as others had made out.

Whatever did occur though, it’s safe to say that Carlo Ancelotti has been on a one-man mission to erase any memories of this famous defeat ever since.

You can watch Stam’s comments on Istanbul (from 33:34) via The Overlap on YouTube:

