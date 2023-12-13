£120k-p/w Liverpool maestro scoops personal award for second year running

Liverpool are currently perched at the top of the Premier League, and two of their players have scooped individual awards over the past 24 hours.

As per the club’s official website, Mo Salah was named Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Month for November for the third month in a row at Anfield, while one of his teammates was also honoured elsewhere.

As noted by journalist Bence Bocsak on X (formerly Twitter): “In probably the least surprising news, Dominik Szoboszlai was voted as the 2023 Hungarian Men’s Footballer of the Year at the MTI awards.

“8 goal contributions in 10 games for the national team and an unbeaten record as captain. He won the DFB-Pokal with RB Leipzig and also signed for #LFC for a Hungarian transfer record.

“It’s been a pretty good 2023 for Liverpool’s no.8. This is his second Player of the Year award after also winning in 2022.”

As Bocsak said, it seemed inevitable that Szoboszlai would be named his country’s best player for the second year running.

The £120,000-per-week midfielder (Capology) has lit up Anfield with his all-action performances since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £60m in July (BBC Sport) and has already earned some comparisons to the legendary Steven Gerrard. Compliments don’t come much higher than that around these parts.

The Hungary captain also led by example for his national team, scoring four goals and setting up four more as he inspired them to qualify for Euro 2024, with the 23-year-old netting a brace as they rounded off their campaign with a 3-1 win over Montenegro last month (Transfermarkt).

The next 12 months have the potential to be career-defining for Szobozslai if the Reds win major silverware and he plays a major role in the team’s triumph, and if his country make a lasting impression on the European stage in Germany next summer.

He may need a bigger cabinet for all the individual and team accolades he might accrue over the next few years!

