(Video) Adrian jokes that Nunez has a ‘papa’ within Liverpool’s training ground

Darwin Nunez is loved by Liverpool supporters but it seems he’s shown an equal amount of adoration from somebody inside the club too, if this recent clip is anything to go by.

As our No.9 and Adrian took part in an emoji quiz, where they had to guess which player was being presented through images, clues for Jurgen Klopp soon came up.

The Uruguayan quickly buzzed in but before he could say: “Klopp”, the ‘keeper interjected with “papa”.

The way in which the Spaniard gestured and looked towards the forward, it seemed very much to suggest that there’s an in-joke among the players that there’s a father/son relationship between the manager and his striker.

You can watch Adrian and Nunez’s comments (from 0:43) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

